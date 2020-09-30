Foreign envoys visit Sacred Defense Achievements expo

As reported, until the sixth day of the exhibition, ambassadors and officials from Portugal, Bangladesh, Italy, Kenya, Yemen, Chile, and Mexico paid a visit to it.

The cultural attache of Chile, Ambassadors of Portugal and Bangladesh, charge d'affaires of Mexico and Croatia, Ambassador of Yemen, Cultural Counselor of Kenya, Ambassador of Italy, and First Commercial Secretary of the Embassy of Italy were among the visitors.

Tehran has been hosting the National Exhibition on Sacred Defense Achievements from September 23 to 30 at the place of the Islamic Revolution & Holy Defense Museum.

The event coincided with annual ceremonies to mark the anniversary of the beginning of eight years of a war that was imposed on the country by Iraq’s dictator Saddam Hussein in late September 1980.

Shahrivar 31 in the Iranian calendar (September 21 this year) is the beginning of the Sacred Defense Week in Iran when Iranians hold week-long ceremonies, including military parades and putting on display the latest achievements of the country’s defense industry, to honor the fallen soldiers and cherish the strength and resistance of the people during the eight years of war which eventually brought to an end through an UN-brokered cease-fire.

This year, Iran canceled a military parade due to the coronavirus pandemic.

HJ/5036984