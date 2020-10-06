  1. Politics
Iran attaining deeper layers of self-sufficiency: Hatami

TEHRAN, Oct. 06 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Defense said that Islamic Republic of Iran is moving towards attaining self-sufficiency despite sanctions imposed against the country by the Global Arrogance.

Brigadier General Amir Hatami made the remarks on Tue. in the inaugural ceremony of “military and nonmilitary Teflon cables and wires production factory” in Khorasan Razavi province, and stated that Islamic Republic of Iran has attained various scientific and industrial achievements in international arena.

Islamic Republic of Iran has entered deeper layers of self-sufficiency in producing military and nonmilitary equipment and devices, the defense minister emphasized.

He went on to say that the activity of this industrial and production factory has met the demands of the country for producing high-quality products in the field of defense, maritime, aviation and missile industries.

Experts and engineers in defense industry of the country at Maritime Industries Organization, affiliated to the Ministry of Defense, succeeded in setting up a large factory which plays an important role in advancing military-nonmilitary and economic-trade objectives of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he emphasized.

The company's products also meet the needs of civilian industries such as petrochemicals, automobiles and home appliances that need this type of tool, he added.

Hatami pointed to launching the factory as another step towards strengthening defense activities of the country and added, “It is necessary to be sure of safe production of this equipment in order to guarantee sustainability.”

This project was one of the significant projects prioritized by the Ministry of Defense in the year named after ‘Surge in Production’, he said, adding, “Products of Mashhad Teflon Cables and Wires Production Company enjoy high quality which is compatible with similar foreign ones.”

