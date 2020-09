TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – IRGC inaugurated a ‘National Aerospace Park’ in Tehran, which is a permanent exhibition of the achievements of the IRGC Aerospace Force.

The park was inaugurated on Sunday morning in a ceremony attended by IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, and Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf.