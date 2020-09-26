Iranian nation does not tolerate enemies' threats

He made the remarks in the inauguration of the second phase of Kaveh steel plant in Hormozgan province.

"Despite the fact that the sanctions brought a lot of difficulties to Iranians, we got the opportunity from the crises to increase the production capacity of the country and turn the wheel of the country's economy," he said.

"Under the coronavirus pandemic, despite the negative economic growth of many countries, we experienced a 2.5 percent growth in the country's industry sector," he added.

"The Americans assumed that under the financial embargo we could not sell oil and non-oil goods but the country exports continue despite the sanctions."

Enemies must speak the language respect with Iranians for the nation does not tolerate their threats, Jahangiri noted.

