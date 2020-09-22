Enemy not dares to attack Iran due to IRGC, Army unity

Hailing that the equipment used by Armed Forces is all made in Iranian knowledge-based companies and defense industries, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari added, “During the Imposed War, we had only one missile for air defense, however, today, the country's air defense systems are countless and the country's whole skies are under control.”

Referring to Zolfaghar-99 wargame, he said, “In this exercise, a submarine-launched cruise missile was fired in Oman Sea which can be launched from any type of our stealth submarines.”

He also added that this type of hi-tech missile, which shows Iran Army’s knowledge and skills in the defense field, threatens the enemy to a great extent.

Pointing out that since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the enemy has not only reduced its anti-Iran threats but also increased it, he asserted, “As we have an accurate assessment of the enemy's ability as well as the possible threats, therefore we have identified some short-term and long-term solutions to deal with any threat of the enemy.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he condemned some rumors on disputes between IRGC and the Army, stressing, “These psychological operations have been only raised by the enemy through anti-Iran social media.”

Referring the fact that the Army and the IRGC do a lot of joint work in terms of military exercises, the Deputy Coordinator of Iran's Army noted that the enemy does not dare to attack Iran due to the untied stance of the Army and the IRGC in countering with any threats to the country.

