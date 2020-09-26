US' threats prove victory of Resistance: Al-Kaabi

According to Nujaba Center for Communication and Media Affairs in Iran, Secretary General of Nujaba Islamic Resistance compared the latest threats of US secretary of state to the convulsion of someone being suffocated.

Hujjat al-Islam Akram al-Kaabi in his twitter account affirmed that this useless threatening, are the sign of the effectiveness of the Resistance efforts to liberate the sovereignty of Iraq from the US hands.

He also congratulated the Resistance men for their achievements and encouraged them to keep up their efforts, and pointed: the threats of our enemy will not put fear in the heart of Resistance forces. Since the time that we stepped into this path, we always wished for any of these virtues; victory or martyrdom.

The Secretary General of Nujaba ascribed the commotion and explosion of the enemies to Resistance victories and asked political parties to highlight this victory, and condemn US aggression and arrogance against Iraq’s sovereignty and dignity.

Al-Kaabi affirmed that the political parties of Iraq must ask US government to in line with the resolution of the parliament and will of the nation, completely withdraw their occupying forces from this country.

MNA/PR