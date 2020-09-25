16th Resistance Intl. FilmFest. announces candidates' lineup

The nominees of festivals section are as follow:
Nominees of short documentary Section:
1-"A Letter from Damascus", by Mahdi Ebrahim Khani
2-"Lotus" by Mohammad-Reza Vatan-Doust
3-"Abu Hamizeh" by Mohammad-Ali Farsi
Candidates of full-length documentary films:
1-"Women with Gun Powdered Earrings" by Reza Farahmand
2-"Memories of War Reporter" by Vahid Chavoushi
3- "Resurrection" by Mohamad-Ali Farsi
4 –"Last Days of Winter" by Mohammad-Hossein Mahdavian, Habibollah Valinejad
5-"Bridge" by Amir-Hossein Nourouzi
Candidates of Video Clips:
1-"Arghavan" by Mahdiyar Oqabi
2-"Holol" by Amir Mehran
3-"Khak Mehr Aein" by Amir Mehran
Candidates of Short Fiction section:
1-"Water Will Never Die" by Hossein Darabi
2-"All Maryams" by Mohammad Jalil Eskandar zadeh
3-"Valad" by Amir Abbas Rabeie
4-"Badiyeh Neshin" by Emad Soleimanian
Candidate of Cinema Section
1-"Glass Agency" by Ebrahim HatamiKia
2-"Standing in the Dust" by Mohammad-Hossein Mahdavian
3-"Survivor" by Seifollah Dad
4-"Journey to Chazabeh" by Rasoul Molaqolipour
5-"Track 143" by Narges Abyar
Candidates of Short and Long Animations:
1-"Dark City" by Amir Mehran
2-"Sacred List" by Mohammad Amin Hamedani
3-"Father" by Seyed Mohammad-Reza Khandan
4-"Sardasht My City" by Ziba Arjang
Candidates of Health Defenders:
Candidates of Short story:
1-"Don't Worry" by Mana Pak Seresht
2-"Last Meeting" by Mohammad Mahdi Fekrian
3-"Linebreaker" by Amir Masoud Eslah
4-"Mask" by Dr. Sweta Kumar Dash
5-"Gratitute" by Jorge Salgado Ponce,
6-"My Mom" by Rakesh Moirangthem from India
Candidates of Short Documentary:
1-"In the Silence of Night" by Mahdi Amini and Javad Yaqmouri
2-"Block 65" by Vahid Hosseini Nami
3-"Italy Lockdown: How the Coronavirus Has Forever Changed Our Lives" by Carla Falzeron, Sacha Biazo, Simon from Italy
4-"From the Window" by Angelica Gerigoria
5-"Volenteer" by Nasrin Goudarzi
Animation Candidates:
1-"White Stones" by Fatemeh Hosseini
2-"The Saviour" by Arjun Mukherjee by India
3-Don't Panic Man by Saheel from India
Motion Graphic Candidates:
1-"Coronavirus" by Shahram Beigi
2-"Coronavirus" by Hamed Barei, Pouya Raeisi
3-"2020 Pandemic" Leila Rostami Shokouh
Video Clips Candidates:
1-"Done Day Again" by Mehran Alavi
2-” Laylat al-Qadr or the Night of Destiny" by Farshid Faraji
3-"Frajile" by Emiliano Leon
The 16th Resistance International Film Festival will is underway in two different periods to mark the Sacred Defense Week (September 21st – 27th), and the second round is slated to mark the Basij week (November 21st – 27th.)
