16th Resistance Intl. FilmFest. announces candidates' lineup

The nominees of festivals section are as follow:

Nominees of short documentary Section:



1-"A Letter from Damascus", by Mahdi Ebrahim Khani

2-"Lotus" by Mohammad-Reza Vatan-Doust

3-"Abu Hamizeh" by Mohammad-Ali Farsi

Candidates of full-length documentary films:

1-"Women with Gun Powdered Earrings" by Reza Farahmand

2-"Memories of War Reporter" by Vahid Chavoushi

3- "Resurrection" by Mohamad-Ali Farsi

4 –"Last Days of Winter" by Mohammad-Hossein Mahdavian, Habibollah Valinejad

5-"Bridge" by Amir-Hossein Nourouzi

Candidates of Video Clips:

1-"Arghavan" by Mahdiyar Oqabi

2-"Holol" by Amir Mehran

3-"Khak Mehr Aein" by Amir Mehran

Candidates of Short Fiction section:

1-"Water Will Never Die" by Hossein Darabi

2-"All Maryams" by Mohammad Jalil Eskandar zadeh

3-"Valad" by Amir Abbas Rabeie

4-"Badiyeh Neshin" by Emad Soleimanian

Candidate of Cinema Section

1-"Glass Agency" by Ebrahim HatamiKia

2-"Standing in the Dust" by Mohammad-Hossein Mahdavian

3-"Survivor" by Seifollah Dad

4-"Journey to Chazabeh" by Rasoul Molaqolipour

5-"Track 143" by Narges Abyar

Candidates of Short and Long Animations:

1-"Dark City" by Amir Mehran

2-"Sacred List" by Mohammad Amin Hamedani

3-"Father" by Seyed Mohammad-Reza Khandan

4-"Sardasht My City" by Ziba Arjang

Candidates of Health Defenders:

Candidates of Short story:

1-"Don't Worry" by Mana Pak Seresht

2-"Last Meeting" by Mohammad Mahdi Fekrian

3-"Linebreaker" by Amir Masoud Eslah

4-"Mask" by Dr. Sweta Kumar Dash

5-"Gratitute" by Jorge Salgado Ponce,

6-"My Mom" by Rakesh Moirangthem from India



Candidates of Short Documentary:

1-"In the Silence of Night" by Mahdi Amini and Javad Yaqmouri

2-"Block 65" by Vahid Hosseini Nami

3-"Italy Lockdown: How the Coronavirus Has Forever Changed Our Lives" by Carla Falzeron, Sacha Biazo, Simon from Italy

4-"From the Window" by Angelica Gerigoria

5-"Volenteer" by Nasrin Goudarzi

Animation Candidates:

1-"White Stones" by Fatemeh Hosseini

2-"The Saviour" by Arjun Mukherjee by India

3-Don't Panic Man by Saheel from India

Motion Graphic Candidates:

1-"Coronavirus" by Shahram Beigi

2-"Coronavirus" by Hamed Barei, Pouya Raeisi

3-"2020 Pandemic" Leila Rostami Shokouh

Video Clips Candidates:

1-"Done Day Again" by Mehran Alavi

2-” Laylat al-Qadr or the Night of Destiny" by Farshid Faraji

3-"Frajile" by Emiliano Leon

The 16th Resistance International Film Festival will is underway in two different periods to mark the Sacred Defense Week (September 21st – 27th), and the second round is slated to mark the Basij week (November 21st – 27th.)

MNA/