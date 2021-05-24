Khorramshahr Liberation, turning point in Sacred Defense epic

"Liberation of Khorramshahr” is a turning point in the history of eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988) and a model of resistance of the noble Iranian people against Iraqi Ba’ath regime.

The statement is read as follows,

May 23, 1982 is reminiscent of the liberation of capital of self-sacrifice and perseverance of Islamic Iran “Khorramshahr” from seizure of Ba'ath party of former regime of Iraq and criminal deposed Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

The resilient people of Khorramshahr, despite 576 days of occupation and crime by Ba'athist regime of Iraq, who had turned the area into a heap of blood and ashes, never surrendered and resisted against the enemy, that had been armed to teeth, with the support of all walks of Iranian people and recorded a lasting and brilliant epic in the glorious history of the Islamic Revolution forever.

