Sacred Defense Achievements Exhibition opened in Tehran

The exhibition also was opened in eight provinces of the country concurrently.

In the inaugural ceremony of the exhibition, a number of 56 macro research projects developed in the field of Sacred Defense were unveiled after 13 years incessant activities.

Specialized sessions, street theater performance by Center for Performing Arts, specialized sessions in the presence of cultural, artistic and literary figures, showing specialized books in the field of self-sacrifice and martyrdom are among the programs produced in this edition of the exhibition.

Iran’s Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri as well as other state and military officials attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

Sacred Defense Achievements Exhibition is open to the public view from 9:00 am to 16 and will run until Sept. 30.

Shahrivar 31 in the Iranian calendar (September 21 this year) is the beginning of the Sacred Defense Week in Iran when Iranians hold a week-long ceremonies, including military parades and putting on display latest achievements of the country’s defense industry, to honor the fallen soldiers and cherish the strength and resistance of the people during the eight years of war which eventually brought to an end through a UN-brokered cease-fire.

This year, Iran canceled a military parade due to the spread of coronavirus global pandemic.

