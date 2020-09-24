Foreign Ministry dismisses Guardian's report

The Spokesman of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has dismissed the report by the Guardian, noting that it is quite clear why such custom-tailored reports try to blackwash the situation of human rights in Iran.

How effective was JCPOA in Iran’s economic growth?

Some argue that the signing of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) had a great impact on the country’s economic growth; the statistics, however, tell a different story.



IRGC drones trace US aircraft carrier fleet

IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri announced on Wednesday that the US Nimitz-Class aircraft carrier and its escorts were monitored by home-made drones at the entrance of the Persian Gulf.

Iran, Russia seeking to expand scientific cooperation

Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali met and held talks with the special assistant to the Russian president for science and technology Andrei Fursenko on Wednesday.

US not to succeed in forming new anti-Iranian coalition

Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi said that the US will not be able to form a new coalition against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Seoul showing green light to free Iran's $7bn money: Vaezi

Referring to the discussions with Koreans over Iran's frozen money, the President's Chief of Staff noted that the Koreans are showing some green lights to fulfill their obligation and unblock Iran's fund kept by Seoul.

Iran COVID-19 update: 184 deaths, 3,605 cases in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 3,605 COVID-19 infections and 184 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

British analyst: Restoration of Pahlavi one of Saddam's goals of invading Iran

In an interview with Mehr News Agency, Anthony Tucker-Jones talked of Saddam's intentions and miscalculations in attacking Iran, including his attempt for the restoration of the royal family, Pahlavi.

IranAir to resume Germany flights after 7 months

IranAir will resume flights to Germany early October after seven months of hiatus due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

'US economic war based on illusions, miscalculations'

In his Wednesday remarks, Iranian President Rouhani said the US economic war against Iran in the past two and half years has been based on illusions and miscalculations.

IRGC boosting Iran weapons' capabilities: Salami

Sating that Iran is getting stronger every day, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said that IRGC is boosting Iran weapons' capabilities.

188 new UAVs join IRGC Navy

In a ceremony on Wednesday morning in Bandar Abbas, 188 new drones joined the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Navy.

MAH