IRGC to build first domestic petro refinery in Bandar Abbas

The construction process of the first domestic petro refinery in Bandar Abbas was initiated in the presence of IRGC commander Major General Hossein Salami on Thursday.

US must compensate for damage caused to Iranian nation

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the US must compensate for the damage it caused to the Iranian nation.

Army Air Defense unveils two new radar projects

Commander of Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard unveiled two new radar projects dubbed "Soroush" and "Misagh" on Thursday.

Martyrs teaching new generations to be no afraid of enemy

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei noted that martyrs have taught the generations of the Iranian people to not be afraid of the enemy.

Iran’s COVID-19 death toll tops 25,000

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, more than 25,000 people have died due to the COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak.

Saudi Arabia source of instability in region

Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi noted that Saudi Arabia has been financing terrorism and that the country is the source of instability in the region.

Zarif urges multilateralism in fight against COVID-19

Referring to the spread of coronavirus, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif noted that all countries must apply multilateralism to counter such a global challenge.

Political failures made Saudi Arabia delusional

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that repeated field and political defeats in Yemen have made Saudi Arabia delusional.

