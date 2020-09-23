188 new UAVs join IRGC Navy

IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri said in the ceremony that the new drones are able to take aerial photos of mobile and fixed naval targets during combat operations.

All the operations of the force are now being carried out using the home-made drones as the new UAVs join the fleet, he added.

Also during the ceremony, Three new drones of Sepehrvertical take-off and landing (VTOL), Shahab-2, and Hodhod-4 VTOL were unveiled for the first time. According to the Rear Admiral, the three new drones can take off from naval vessels.

Mohajer-6 was another drone delivered to the force. It is an all-weather pilotless aircraft able to carry four missiles and having a range of 200 kilometers.

The other new products include two amphibious helicopters and four combat choppers armed with missiles.

IRGC Navy is in charge of securing Iran’s maritime borders in the Persian Gulf.

