Foreign Ministry dismisses Guardian's report

In a statement on Wednesday, Saeed Khatibzadeh said Iran believes the politically-motivated behaviour and selective moves of the US and certain European governments have always dealt the heaviest blow to the principle of human rights.

He also described the approach, remarks, and moves of certain European countries as an instance of interference in Iran's internal affairs, and said authorities at the relevant level have taken, and will continue to take, necessary measures in reaction to the move.

"It is quite surprising and unbelievable to us that these countries have not only refused to show any reaction to the blatant violation of the Iranian nation's rights caused by the US' inhumane policy of maximum pressure and its cruel and anti-human sanctions, but are also fanning its flames and practically joining it through their inaction," he added.

