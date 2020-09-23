Seoul showing green light to free Iran's $7bn money: Vaezi

Speaking in the sidelines of the cabinet session of Wednesday, Mahmoud Vaezi spoke about the recent status of Iran's frozen assets which are blocked by South Korea due to the US sanctions.

"We discussed the issue with the Korean authorities, he said, “Also, preparations for legal action have already begun, and we are witnessing that the Koreans are showing some green lights for fulfilling their obligation in this regard.”

He also stressed that however, if South Korea doesn’t take practical and necessary measures in terms of unblocking Iran’s money, then the Islamic Republic of Iran will adopt its decisions.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he called the Iran-China 25-years comprehensive document as a significant one, adding, "Iran-China relations have been expanded and deepened in various political and economic sectors, and this document leads us to purposefully plan for the activities of different organs of the country in different fields."

Vaezi also told reporters that the Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad as well as a delegation of an economic team will travel to China in the near future to discuss some issues in person.

RHM/5031106