Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sep. 24

Ebtekar:
People should believe the economic war: Rouhani
Global concerns over eruption of new cold war
Etemad:
Esteghlal into ACL Round of 16 after overpowering Saudi rep.
Ettela’at:
Macron says no compromise with US over reinstating UN sanctions on Iran
Rouhani: We will win in the imposed economic war
Health Ministry: 24 provinces in ‘red’ condition of COVID-19
Javan:
IRGC’s countless drones in the Persian Gulf
Maj. Gen. Salami: We will improve range of our arms
Khorasan:
IRGC drone track US carrier in the Persian Gulf
Kayhan:
188 new drones delivered to IRGC Navy
JCPOA taught Iran to not trust America: Foreign Policy
