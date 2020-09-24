Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sep. 24

Ebtekar:

People should believe the economic war: Rouhani

Global concerns over eruption of new cold war

Etemad:

Esteghlal into ACL Round of 16 after overpowering Saudi rep.

Ettela’at:

Macron says no compromise with US over reinstating UN sanctions on Iran

Rouhani: We will win in the imposed economic war

Health Ministry: 24 provinces in ‘red’ condition of COVID-19

Javan:

IRGC’s countless drones in the Persian Gulf

Maj. Gen. Salami: We will improve range of our arms

Khorasan:

IRGC drone track US carrier in the Persian Gulf

Kayhan:

188 new drones delivered to IRGC Navy

JCPOA taught Iran to not trust America: Foreign Policy

MAH