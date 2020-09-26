Persepolis downs Sharjah, advances as Group C leader

Iran’s Persepolis FC sealed a 4-0 victory against UAE’s Sharjah on Thursday in the final match of the team in the Group C of the AFC Champions League 2020.

Both the Reds and the Emirati team needed the three points of the game to advance to the Round of 16 but it was the Iranian side that took the lead early in the match when defender Shoja Khalilzadeh scored the first goal 65 seconds into the game with a header.

Iran, Russia need to continue ongoing talks, mutual ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation need to continue ongoing talks and strengthen its ties.

Given the sensitive regional and international situation, the two countries need to strengthen their ties with each other permanently.

Iran COVID-19 update: 3,563 cases, 207 deaths in 24h

Iran’s Health Ministry confirmed 3,563 new COVID-19 infections and 207 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

The Ministry’s spokeswoman Sima Lari said that the total number of confirmed cases in Iran has raised to 439,882 while the death toll has amounted to 25,222 since the start of the outbreak.

She also said that 369,842 patients have recovered while 4,203 others are in critical condition of the disease.

Coop. to compensate economic damages in post-corona

Iranian ambassador to Tajikistan said that bilateral cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan is essential to compensate for the economic damages in post-coronavirus era.

Mohammad Taghi Saberi made the remarks in his meeting with the Chairman of Tajikistan's Assembly of Representatives Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda on Friday.

Iran, Syria agree to set up strategic committee in two weeks

Islamic Republic of Iran and Syrian Arab Republic agreed with each other to form a strategic committee in the next two weeks which will be chaired by the deputy energy ministers of the two countries.

For this purpose, Iranian Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian talked with Muhammad R’ad Syria’s Minister of Water Resources through video conference on Friday.

Iran, Russia stress US moves in reinstating sanctions illegal

Deputy foreign ministers of Iran and Russia emphasized on the illegality of US efforts in reinstating sanctions imposed against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, who accompanied Foreign Minister Zarif in his visit to Moscow, met and held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Ryabkov on Thursday.

In this bilateral meeting, the two sides stressed the illegality of US efforts for reinstating sanctions as lifted by the UN Security Council.

GC reacts to US sanctions on two Iranian judges

Iranian Guardian Council Spokesman showed reaction to the US imposition of sanctions on two Iranian judges.

In a tweet on Fri. in Persian, Abbasali Kadkhodaei wrote, “In continuation of pressures on Iran, US President Donald Trump has imposed new sanctions on Iranian judges.”

Iran, Nakhichevan mull over developing bilateral ties

Islamic Republic of Iran and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic mulled over the developing bilateral ties.

For this purpose, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Republic Seyyed Abbas Mousavi met and held talks with the Head of Permanent Representation of the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic in Baku Bakhtiyar Asgarov on Thursday.

Iran summons Tajik envoy over baseless accusations

Tajik ambassador to Tehran was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Fri. following the broadcasting of false and biased accusations put forward against the Islamic Republic of Iran in a series on state TV.

Following the broadcast of a so-called documentary series on Tajik state television and fabrication of false and biased accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the country's ambassador to Tehran was summoned by the Central Asian Department of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday afternoon.

Iran’s Navy safeguards country’s economy: Sayyari

Deputy Coordinator of Iran's Army Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari on Fri. said that the Navy has preserved and safeguarded the economy of the country.

Iran’s Navy has different dimensions, he said, adding, “Not only the Navy has military responsibility but also it maintains the economic dimension of the country along with military operations.”

Diplomat raps US accusations on Iran’s role in Afghanistan

The Iranian foreign minister's special envoy for Afghanistan has slammed his American counterpart’s “untrue and irresponsible” remarks on the Islamic Republic’s role in Afghanistan.

In comments on Thursday, Mohammad-Ebrahim Taherian said the untrue and irresponsible remarks made by the US special representative about Iran’s role in the current developments of Afghanistan clearly demonstrate Washington’s inaccurate understanding of the developments in Afghanistan, according to the Foreign Ministry's press service.

Tehran-Moscow cooperating in producing COVID-19 vaccine

Iranian envoy to the Russian Federation said that Tehran and Moscow are cooperating in the field of producing the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kazem Jalali broke the news on Friday in a news conference in Moscow and reiterated, “Iran and Russia are cooperating in making COVID-19 vaccine and talks are underway in this respect between the two countries.”

