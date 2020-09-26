Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sep. 26

Arman-e Melli:
Zarif, Takht Ravanchi react to Biden's remarks for return of US to JCPOA
Aftab:
Leader: Passage of time never to be able to erase dear martyrs from memory of Iranian nation
Ebtekar:
Biden's important decisions in case of winning in US Presidential election
Persepolis downs Sharjah
Etela'at:
Leader: Front of justice, truth to achieve great victories with divine power, arrangement
Lavrov: Russia to continue to coop. with Iran in nuclear, industrial fields
Iran:
Power transition crisis in US
Leader: Martyrs teaching new generations to be no afraid of enemy
Kayhan:
US Senator: Trump's policies only made Iran stronger
Zarif: Russia, China take best positions against US in Security Council
Mardom Salari:
Strategic friendship between Iran, Russia
