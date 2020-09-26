Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sep. 26

Arman-e Melli:

Zarif, Takht Ravanchi react to Biden's remarks for return of US to JCPOA

Aftab:

Leader: Passage of time never to be able to erase dear martyrs from memory of Iranian nation

Ebtekar:

Biden's important decisions in case of winning in US Presidential election

Persepolis downs Sharjah

Etela'at:

Leader: Front of justice, truth to achieve great victories with divine power, arrangement

Lavrov: Russia to continue to coop. with Iran in nuclear, industrial fields

Iran:

Power transition crisis in US

Leader: Martyrs teaching new generations to be no afraid of enemy

Kayhan:

US Senator: Trump's policies only made Iran stronger

Zarif: Russia, China take best positions against US in Security Council

Mardom Salari:

Strategic friendship between Iran, Russia

