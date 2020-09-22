Alarm sounds in US Embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone

Attacks on the US embassy and US forces in Iraq have increased in recent weeks.

This morning, a convoy of US troops was attacked as they were leaving the Samarra area in Iraq’s Salah al-Din province.

This is while that in the last hours of Monday, a convoy of US equipment and armored vehicles was attacked in the northern Iraqi province of Salah al-Din.

Anti-American sentiment has increased in Iraq since the US airstrikes on army and al-Hashd al-Sha’abi (known as Popular Mobilization Unit, PMU) bases in al-Qa’im and Baghdad Airport and many of them were martyred. The Iraqi parliament voted in favor of expelling foreign troops from Iraq in January 2020.

