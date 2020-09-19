Iran COVID-19 death toll tops 24,000

“The respiratory illness infected 2,845 people in the country in the course of the past 24 hours, increasing the total cases to 419,043,” Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Lari said on Saturday.

Over 357,600 infected patients have recovered from the deadly virus and 3,893 are hospitalized in intensive care units.

Iran has administered over 3.71 million tests to identify infections in individuals.

So far, over 30.7 million worldwide have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 956,000 have lost their lives.

