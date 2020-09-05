Tehran-Madrid weekly flights underway

Mohammadreza Karimiyan, the deputy head of the airport operation at Imam Khomeini Airport Company, announced the resumption of weekly flights of Iran Air between Tehran and Madrid this week, saying, "Following a series of measures by the Iranian Embassy in Spain and through the coordination with the Civil Aviation Organization, and the Airlines of the Islamic Republic of Iran (Iran Air), as well as Spanish domestic institutions, the license for ordinary flights of Iran Air on the Tehran-Madrid route, was received,” IKAC news reported.

“Accordingly, the flights will be operated on Wednesdays each week.”

The flights will depart from Imam Khomeini International Airport at 09:50 a.m. and the return flight will leave Madrid on the same day at 15:30 local time.

Karimiyan noted that currently, many flights operate from Imam Khomeini International Airport to European cities including London, Moscow, Paris, Amsterdam, Milan, Vienna and Manchester

Passengers arriving by air must provide negative COVID-19 test results in English to gain entry to Iran their PCR tests for the coronavirus must have been conducted not more than 72 hours before boarding, he added.

Based on a statement by Iran Air, passengers with Visa C (tourist visa) will not be allowed to take the flight till further notice.

The country has been trying to resume its international flights after the coronavirus pandemic hit the sector since early 2020.

