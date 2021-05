Iran's permanent Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi took to Twitter to condemn Zionists’ brutal moves in occupied lands.

“Continuous attacks on Palestine by Israeli regime have resulted in death & injury of many innocent Palestinians”, the Iranian envoy.

“The racist nature of the Apartheid regime means injustice will prevail," he said, adding, "UNSC cannot remain indifferent to the atrocities, and US should stop shielding Israel at UN."



RHM/5210259