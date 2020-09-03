  1. Politics
Sep 3, 2020, 7:16 PM

Iran, Pakistan seeking to expand bilateral ties

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held a phone talk with his Pakistani counterpart, conferring on expanding bilateral ties.

In a phone talk on Thursday, Zarif and Pakistani Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi discussed issues related to bilateral relations, the Joint Cooperation Commission, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the latest developments in Afghanistan and Kashmir.

Iranian Foreign Minister further expressed his sympathy with the Pakistani government and nation on the recent flood in Sindh province.

Heavy rains in various parts of Pakistan, especially Karachi, have destroyed 1,000 homes and claimed the lives of 90 people in the past 72 hours.

