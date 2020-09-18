‘Iran, Turkey need to coop. against threats at joint border’

Iran's Deputy Interior Minister for Security Affairs Hossein Zolfaghari held a phone conversation with Turkish Deputy Interior Minister Mohtaram Injeh on Friday.

During the phone conversation, the two sides reviewed the latest developments in the region.

They also highlighted their determination to advance cooperation aimed at establishing security in the joint borders.

Zolfaghari said that Iran and Turkey need to strengthen cooperation and ties to combat all the threats posed to security and order on the joint Iranian-Turkish border.

The cooperation between Iran and Turkey prevents abuse of terrorists to put at risk peace and security on border areas of the two countries, he said, adding that the security and military leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran is a clear message for all criminals who act against the security and interests of both countries.

Iran assures its friendly and brotherly country Turkey that it is serious in fighting terrorism, organized crimes, arms and ammunition smuggling, and human trafficking, said Zolfaghari.

Turkish Deputy Interior Minister for his part thanked recent military operations of the Islamic Republic of Iran against the terrorist groups.

He expressed hope that with the continuation of such operations, the hostile governments to destabilize the region would be disappointed with their attempt to sabotage the Turkish friendly relations with Iran.

He once more thanked Iran for its determination in the fight against terrorism and those jeopardizing peace and security on Iran-Turkish borders, and promised to raise and follow up the issue of resuming flights between the two countries at a meeting of the Turkish National Health Council.

ZZ/ 5026766