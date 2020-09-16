Iran not to hesitate in legitimate defense of its nation

In a letter sent to the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Security Council, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi protested the US President's recent threats against Iran.

He called Trump's threat a violation of the principles of the UN Charter, including Article 2, which explicitly prohibits the threat or use of force.

Referring to the past US threats against Iran and the assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani by the US, he also called on the Security Council to compel the United States to end its threats, other illegal actions and irresponsible policies.

Warning that the United States will be responsible for any possible adventure against Iran, Takht Ravanchi stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate for a moment in the legitimate defense of its nation, land, and interests.

US President Donald Trump has threatened to strike Iran “1000 times greater in magnitude” following a false report of a US media on alleged Iran plan to assassinate a US diplomat.

Citing unnamed US officials, Politica claimed that Iran was weighing to assassinate US Ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks in response to the US’ assassination of top Iranian commander, Qassem Soleimani.

Tehran has dismissed the report as ‘lie’. Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh urged American officials to “stop resorting to hackneyed and outworn methods to create an Iranophobic atmosphere on the international arena.”

