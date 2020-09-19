No evidence of alleged Iran plot to kill US envoy

South Africa’s State Security Agency has poured cold water on allegations that Iran was plotting to assassinate the United States Ambassador to South Africa, Lana Marks, SABC News reported.

In a statement, the intelligence agency says the information provided is not sufficient to sustain the allegation and it has requested additional information from the United States Government.

Yesterday, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Naledi Pandor used words such as “surprising” and “bizarre” in reacting to the Politico story. She has described a US news story that Iran was plotting to assassinate Ambassador Lana Marks as very strange.

Citing unnamed US officials, the US media claimed that Iran was weighing to assassinate US Ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks in response to the US’ assassination of top Iranian commander, Qassem Soleimani.

On Monday, Iran's foreign ministry rejected the report as "baseless" and part of "repetitive and rotten methods to create an anti-Iranian atmosphere".

