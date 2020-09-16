Pompeo seeking to restore Trump’s destroyed credibility

He made the remarks on Wednesday noting that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's recent tweets regarding Iran’s domestic affair are due to US failure in its maximum pressure policy against Tehran.

Khatibzadeh further noted that the US Secretary of State has realized that maximum pressure and unilateralism on Iran have failed and he is making desperate efforts to restore the Trump regime's destroyed credibility by claiming to be a human rights activist.

He went on to say that the current US government has the worst record in violating human rights, while the American people frequently express their opposition to violence, discrimination, and racism in the country.

“Despite the dire domestic situation in the US, Mr. Pompeo, who has received training in deception and lying at the CIA, seeks to divert public opinion through spreading bigger, more believable lies,” he added.

