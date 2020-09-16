  1. Politics
Sep 16, 2020, 9:59 PM

Pompeo seeking to restore Trump’s destroyed credibility

Pompeo seeking to restore Trump’s destroyed credibility

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Pompeo is seeking to restore Trump regime's destroyed credibility due to its failure in maximum pressure policy against Tehran.

He made the remarks on Wednesday noting that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's recent tweets regarding Iran’s domestic affair are due to US failure in its maximum pressure policy against Tehran.

Khatibzadeh further noted that the US Secretary of State has realized that maximum pressure and unilateralism on Iran have failed and he is making desperate efforts to restore the Trump regime's destroyed credibility by claiming to be a human rights activist.

He went on to say that the current US government has the worst record in violating human rights, while the American people frequently express their opposition to violence, discrimination, and racism in the country.

“Despite the dire domestic situation in the US, Mr. Pompeo, who has received training in deception and lying at the CIA, seeks to divert public opinion through spreading bigger, more believable lies,” he added.

FA/5026002

News Code 163620

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News