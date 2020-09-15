Iran will give appropriate response to any US mistake

He made the remarks on Tuesday, noting that the US president made his remarks not based on the information provided by the intelligence of foreign policy organizations but according to false reports.

“We are sorry to see that US officials make their remarks based on distorted reports that even led to Iraq and Afghanistan war in the past,” he added.

According to Rabiei, US authorities, especially the current president, seek to disrupt regional peace.

US President Donald Trump has threatened to strike Iran “1000 times greater in magnitude” following a false report of a US media on alleged Iran plan to assassinate a US diplomat.

“We hope that US would not commit another strategic mistake and certainly, if that happens, Iran will give an appropriate response,” Rabiei highlighted

Citing unnamed US officials, Politica claimed that Iran was weighing to assassinate US Ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks in response to the US’ assassination of top Iranian commander, Qassem Soleimani.

Tehran has dismissed the report as ‘lie’. Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh urged American officials to “stop resorting to hackneyed and outworn methods to create an Iranophobic atmosphere on the international arena.”

