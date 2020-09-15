US intelligence agencies' worn-out policy has no buyer

In a tweet on Tuesday, Iranian Embassy in South Africa wrote, "World not forgotten the #lies of #US_intelligence_agencies to initiate Iraq war."

"This worn-out policy no longer has a buyer," it added.

"Especially, while the head of #Trump's foreign policy team is also one of those liars and even #the_great_liar," it noted.

These remarks came as an American media outlet has claimed Iran was weighing the possibility of carrying out an assassination plot as revenge for the assassination of its anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

On Monday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh deplored such unfounded claims, saying, “We suggest the Americans prevent worn-out tricks to create propaganda against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He underlined that the Islamic Republic of Iran, as it has repeatedly stated, “will continue the pursuit of the cowardly assassination of General Soleimani at all legal international levels and will neither forgive nor forget this terrorist act.”

General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), were assassinated in US airstrikes at Baghdad’s international airport on January 3.

A few days later, Iran responded to the assassination, striking the American airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq and another in Erbil.

ZZ/FNA13990625000712