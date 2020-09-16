Hands stained with Iranians' blood to end in cemetery

"The Holy Defense Week is a historical document of the will of the generation of martyr Qassem Soleimani to punish dictators with the illusion that they are 1000 times more powerful than Iran," he wrote.

"Fore sure, those who have bloods of the Iranian children on their hands will end in cemetery, as did Saddam. #Hard_Revenge," he added.

Following a false report of a US media on alleged Iran plan to assassinate a US diplomat, US President Donald Trump on Monday said any attack by Iran would be met with a response "1,000 times greater in magnitude", after reports that Iran planned to avenge the killing of top Iranian General Qassem Suleimani in a drone strike last January.

Tehran dismissed the report as ‘lie’. Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh urged American officials to “stop resorting to hackneyed and outworn methods to create an Iranophobic atmosphere on the international arena.”

“As a responsible member of the international community, the Islamic Republic of Iran has demonstrated its constant commitment to the international diplomatic principles and customs,” Khatibzadeh said, adding, “On the contrary, it is the US and the incumbent regime at the White House that, particularly in recent years, has ignored the basic diplomatic principles and has become a rogue regime in the international arena.”

