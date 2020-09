The latest election polls conducted by US media and a number of universities indicate that Democratic nominee Joe Biden has 50.5 and the Republican candidate Donald Trump owns 43.1 percent of the total votes, Real Clear Politics reported.

Meanwhile, polls by CBS and another institute show that in Arizona, Biden has 47 and Trump has 44 percent of the votes.

Accordingly, In Minnesota, Biden has 50 and Trump 41 percent of the total votes.

FA/5024743