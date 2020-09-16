Zarif warns US of ‘mother of all quagmires’

In a tweet on early Wednesday, Zarif pointed to the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s pressures for assassinating Iran’s Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani. “The habitual liar bamboozled @realdonaldtrump into assassinating ISIS' enemy #1 by raising a false alarm.”

“Now he's trying to sucker him into mother of all quagmires by leaking a new false alarm,” he added while also posting screenshots of some items, including Politico’s report and Trump’s tweet.

The tweet came as Politico, citing an unnamed US official, claimed in a report that Iran was mulling assassination of a US diplomat in response to US’s assassination of General Soleimani. Iran has dismissed the report as ‘lie’ and one of the “outworn methods to create an Iranophobic atmosphere on the international arena.”

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump reacted to the report, writing, “Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!”

In his tweets, Trump has leveled accusations against Iran by relying on "press reports” which seems totally odd of a person who can access data provided by intelligence agencies. This indicates that whether Trump has a problem with the country’s intelligence services or the Politico’s source does not exist.

Foreign Minister Zarif also pointed to this issue, noting, “-Politico source: “US officials" -Trump source: “press reports”,” adding “Time to wake up.”

