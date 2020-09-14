US always used gullible journalists to sell their folly

In a tweet on Monday, Khatibzadeh wrote, “US warmongers have always used gullible "journalists" to sell their folly. Under Bush they used them to sell the $7 trillion Iraq War. Now they are at it again, using Politico to peddle lies. US media needs to be vigilant so as not to be used by politicians.”

These remarks came as an American newspaper accused Iran of plotting against a US diplomat on Monday.

Tehran has categorically dismissed the rumors by American media about the Islamic Republic's plan to "carry out an assassination plot" as revenge for the assassination of its top anti-terror General, Qassem Soleimani.

General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), were killed in US airstrikes at Baghdad’s international airport on January 3.

FA/