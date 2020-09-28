Iran able to detect, down any flying object in region

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said that the Iranian experts in the Army Air Force have achieved good results in the field of radar-based systems that most of these achievements are not made public.

“Today, in addition to monitoring the skies of our country, we also observe the skies of the region (West Asia), Sabahi Fard asserted.

"Today we have the ability to identify any flying object in the sky of the country and the region and down it if required," he added.

Comparing the Iran Armed Forces with other army forces in the world, he described the service offered by Iran Armed Forces as a divine gift and a sacred one.

RHM/5034617