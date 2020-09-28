  1. Iran
Iran able to detect, down any flying object in region

TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – Commander of Army Air Defense Force noted that the country has gained the ability to detect and down any kind of flying object in the region's sky.

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said that the Iranian experts in the Army Air Force have achieved good results in the field of radar-based systems that most of these achievements are not made public.

“Today, in addition to monitoring the skies of our country, we also observe the skies of the region (West Asia), Sabahi Fard asserted.

"Today we have the ability to identify any flying object in the sky of the country and the region and down it if required," he added.

Comparing the Iran Armed Forces with other army forces in the world, he described the service offered by Iran Armed Forces as a divine gift and a sacred one.

