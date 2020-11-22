Iran, Belarus mull over ways for activating parl. diplomacy

In his meeting with Andrei Savinykh Chairperson of the Standing Commission of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus on International Affairs on Sun., Iranian Ambassador to Belarus Saeed Yari discussed bilateral and multilateral relations between Iran and Belarus in the parliamentary, political and economic fields as well as ways of expanding and deepening mutual cooperation.

The Belarusian side emphasized the key and sensitive role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in West Asia and added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is Belarus’s important trade and business partner.”

Iranian envoy to Belarus, for his part, pointed to the constructive cooperation between Iran and Belarus in international bodies and organizations and called an all-out expansion of bilateral ties, especially increase of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, within the framework of Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

While emphasizing the strengthening of parliamentary diplomacy between the two countries, the two sides held fruitful and constructive talks on the "roadmap" for the exchange of parliamentary delegations and videoconferencing consultations between the Iranian Parliament and the House of Representatives of Belarus.

