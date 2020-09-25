Seven Iranian prisoners in Armenia repatriated to Iran

Despite the agreement on the transfer of convicts between Iran and Armenia, the issue of transferring convicts had been stopped for almost three years. With the efforts of the Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran in Yerevan and the cooperation of concerned officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Consulate General and judicial authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran as well as concerned officials in Armenia, repatriation of seven Iranian prisoners in Yerevan was initially agreed at the first step.

With due observance to the meetings held with the judicial authorities of Armenia as well as numerous correspondences and full-time follow-ups, other Iranian prisoners, whose sentences have been issued and executed and administrative courts have agreed to transfer them, will be transferred to the Islamic Republic of Iran in the next steps, according to IRNA.

MA/IRN84053717