Bill on transfer of convicts between Iran, Russia approved

Abolfazl Amouei said on Tuesday that the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission approved the bill of agreement on the transfer of convicts between the Iranian and Russian governments.

He added that the bill of amending the agreement between the Iranian and Russian governments to assist in civil and criminal cases was approved as well.

The bill of agreement on cooperation between Iranian and Serbian governments in the field of plant protection and quarantine was approved at this meeting, Amouei said.

The bills will next be discussed in a session of the Parliament and if approved will be studied by the Guardians Council.

