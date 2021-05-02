Iran, Belarus poised to strengthen provincial coop.

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Belarus in his visit to Gomel province met and held talks with the governor-general, chairman of Chamber of Commerce, Industry and head of Free Trade Zone of this province and exchanged their views on the strategies for activation of provincial communications as well as expansion of cultural, trade and economic cooperation between provinces of Gomel in Belarus in Mazandaran province in Iran.

In his visit with the Governor of Gomel province in Belarus, the Iranian Ambassador to Belarus Saeed Yari announced that the Governor of Mazandaran province is ready to invite him to visit Iran’s northern province of Mazandaran that was highly welcomed.

While expounding the trade capacities of Gomel province and programs adopted for doing business with foreign partners, Marina Vladimirovna Filonova Chairman of Gomel province’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced that Gomel province’s Chamber of Commerce is ready to expand cooperation with Mazandaran province’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In the course of the visit of the former governor-general of Mazandaran province to Belarusian Gomel province on Oct. 2009, a cooperation agreement in the fields of trade, economy, science, technology and culture was inked between the two provinces.

During the visit, a twin-city agreement also was signed between Sari and Gomel.

