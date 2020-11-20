  1. Politics
Nov 20, 2020, 12:09 PM

Iran, Portugal confer on visa issues under pandemic

TEHRAN, Nov. 20 (MNA) – Iran's Ambassador to Portugal in his meeting with the Consular Director-General of Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs discussed visa issuance procedures for Iranians living and studying in Portugal under the pandemic.

Iran's Ambassador to Portugal Morteza Damanpak Jami in his meeting with the Consular Director-General of the Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs talked about the delay in the extension of the residency permit of Iranians living in Portugal, the visa issuance procedures, and the two countries' cooperation on judicial assistance and extradition of criminals.

Damanpak wrote in his Twitter account: "In a meeting with the Consular Director-General of  Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we talked about the delay in the extension of the residency permit of Iranians reside in Portugal, the visa certification process and two countries' cooperation on judicial assistance and criminals extradition".

In the time of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, a number of Iranians living abroad, especially students studying in foreign countries, who have returned to Iran are facing visa extension problems and could not return to the countries for residence or education.

