Iran, Russia stress continuation of nuclear cooperation

Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali and Rosatom's Deputy Director-General for International Affairs Nikolai Spassky met and held talks in Moscow on Saturday.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed latest developments in bilateral nuclear cooperation and discussed the existing problems.

They stressed the continuation of meetings and cooperation between the two countries in the face of the US’ pressure against the Iran nuclear deal.

Iran and Russia have extensive cooperation in the field of nuclear, including the construction of the first phase of the Bushehr Nuclear Power plant with a capacity of 1,000MW. They also have cooperation in the field of stable isotopes production.

Russia is also cooperating with Iran to build two more 1,000-megawatt reactors in the second phase of the Bushehr Power Plant.

