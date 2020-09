Referring to the inhumane actions of the US government, Saeed Khatibzadeh in a Friday tweet wrote, “History 101 for the US regime: search for keywords '#BlackLivesMatter, armed vigilantes, mistreatment of migrants, waterboarding, electric shock, Abu Ghraib, Guantanamo, agent orange."

"@SecPompeo should look in the mirror. Hypocrisy is ugly, but it's never too late to change tack," he added.

