Iran reacts to Human Rights Council’s report on Yemen crisis

Speaking on Fri., Saeed Khatibzadeh added, “Iran neglects its pivotal role and unconditional help to politically solve the crisis in Yemen.”

He stated, “This is while that weapons are openly sold to Saudi coalition by US and some western countries like Canada and the figures on these sales have been published and are at hand.”

Although these countries, under pressure from human rights organizations, reduced or stopped selling arms to the Saudis, the bitter fact is that they are making handsome amounts through neglecting international and ethical commitments, he said.

The spokesman noted that they are completely alert that the weapons they sell are used to kill Yemeni people and to destroy their infrastructures as a result of which the biggest human tragedy is happening in Yemen by the Saudi coalition and their weapon providers.

Saying that it is surprising to see Iran’s name in the report while some Western countries are making billions of dollars through selling weapons to the Saudi coalition, Khatibzadeh highlighted.

Iran condemned the Saudi attack on Yemen from the very beginning and supported a political solution to the crisis, especially those carried out in Kuwait, Stockholm, and, recently, the efforts made by the UN chief representative for Yemen Martin Griffiths.

Referring to the fact that the name of the Saudi’s has been mentioned tens of times in the report and their destructive role has been underlined, he stressed that the siege on Yemen has prevented Iran from sending humanitarian aids to the country.

So the claim that Iran is providing weapons has no foundations and is totally false, he added.

MA/IRN84034588