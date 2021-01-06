Karrar drone hit enemy position in Army's drill

The Karar interceptor drone of the Army Air Defense Force successfully carried out air interception operations and destroyed hostile targets.

Through firing an Azarakhsh air-to-air missile, the Karar drone destroyed an aerial target with a low radar cross-section and at high altitude successfully.

Shooting Karar drones using artillery and destroying air hostile targets were other operational measures carried out on the second day of the army's large drone combat exercise.

The destruction of surface targets, fortifications, and enemy positions with recurring drones, equipped with MK-82 bombs, war also carried out successfully.

Monitoring and safeguarding the country's borders, which are the responsibility of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, is carried out today with great precision through a variety of surveillance cameras, reconnaissance, and electronic data collection systems, Rear Admiral Seyed Mahmoud Mousavi, Spokesman of the Army UAV training exercise.

Today, the army of the Islamic Republic of Iran is able to respond to any enemy aggression by using a variety of long-range combat drones and target the enemy positions within a range of 2,000 kilometers, he stressed.

