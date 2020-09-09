Presser of commander of Zolfaghar 99 war game

JASK, Sep. 09 (MNA) – Commander of joint Zolfaghar 99 war game of Iranian Army Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari held a press conference in Jask on Wed. Iran's army will start large-scale drills in eastern part of country's southern waters on Thursday.

Naval forces as well as air defense, air forces, and ground forces of the army will contribute to the three-day exercise. Indigenous submarines, military vessels, aircraft and drones will participate in the war game to boost the readiness and military capability in naval, aerial, ground, and air defense fields.