Iran unveils 'Haj Qasem', 'Abu-Mahdi' missiles

As Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami informed addressing the event, Martyr Soleimani ballistic missile has a range of 1,400 kilometers and Martyr Abu-Mahdi cruise missile has a range of 1,000 kilometers.

Hatami said, "Iranian defense industry, which is considered as the fundamentals of military self-reliance and is one of the main requirements of the country's authority, is now a mature one with 770 various product groups that can supply the demand of the Iranian Armed Forces in wars."

The Iranian minister noted that Iran has achieved remarkable achievements in defense sector, in particular, in the recent three years among which it can be referred to as the unveiling of 'Kosar' fighter Jets.

As he described, in the missile sector, deterrence power is a significant factor and today, having the Abu-Mahdi cruise missile unveiled Iran has reached above 1,000 range.

In the field of ballistic missiles using solid fuel, Iran has improved from its previous 'Zolfaghar missile' with a range of 700 kilometers to its current Martyr Soleimani ballistic missile with a range of 1,400 kilometers.

HJ/FNA13990530000163

