Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Swiss FM hails ‘good exchange’ of views during Tehran visit

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis says he had “good exchange” of views with the Iranian officials during his visit to Tehran on Monday.

Wrapping up his three-day official visit to Iran late on Monday, Cassis posted a number of pictures of his meeting the Iranian president on Twitter and wrote, “Meeting with President @HassanRouhani. Good exchange on future of Iran nuclear deal and stability of the region.”

Iran's attitude towards Switzerland, always positive: MP

Head of Iran-Switzerland Parliamentary Friendship Group said that the attitude of the Iranian government and people towards Switzerland has always been positive.

Hojjatoleslam Alireza Salimi made the remarks on Monday in his meeting with Tiana Angelina Moser Swiss Green Liberal Party National Councilor & President of the National Council Foreign Affairs Committee as well as Thomas Minder member of the Council of States and President of the Council of States Security Policy Committee.

Iran envoy, Azerbaijan President review bilateral relations

Iran's newly-appointed Ambassador to Baku Seyed Abbas Mousavi submitted his credentials to President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev on Monday.

During the meeting, the President of Azerbaijan emphasized the development and promotion of good and friendly relations between the two neighboring countries.

Charlie Hebdo’s insult revealed West’s hostility to Islam: Leader

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei condemned the act of the French magazine Charlie Hebdo in republishing cartoons insulting the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

“The cardinal and unforgivable sin of a French magazine in insulting the holy face of the Prophet (PBUH) once again revealed the hatred and hostility of the political and cultural institutions of the Western world against Islam and the Muslim community," said Leader in a message on Tuesday.

MP urges Europeans to counter US unilateralism

A senior Iranian lawmaker called on the European counties to stand against the United States’ hawkish policies against other countries.

The Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Mojtaba Zonnour held a meeting with visiting President of the Swiss National Council's Foreign Affairs Committee Tiana Moser and member of the Council of States and President of the Council of States Security Policy Committee Thomas Minder in Tehran on Monday.

Iranian, Indian FMs hold meeting in Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Tuesday.

Bill on transfer of convicts between Iran, Russia approved: MP

Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Spokesman Abolfazl Amouei said that the bill of agreement on the transfer of convicts between the Iranian and Russian governments was approved at this Commission.

Countering US sanctions feasible via ‘Club of Sanctioned'

Chairman of Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said that confronting unilateral US sanctions through the “Club of Sanctioned” will unite countries against the Global Arrogance.

Mojtaba Zonnour made the remarks on Tue. in his meeting with the Ambassador of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to the Islamic Republic of Iran Han Sung-o.

Iran COVID-19 update: 132 deaths, 2,302 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 391,112 with the death toll standing at 22,542.

Namaki urges for global call to end US illegal sanctions

In a letter to Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Iranian Minister of Health Saeed Namaki called for a global request for an end to the US illegal and unilateral sanctions that endanger global health.

Active engagement with neighbors Iran's top priority: Zarif

Referring to his meeting with his Indian counterpart, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif described active engagement with neighborhood as Iran's top priority.

Expanding ties between Iran, Turkey only way to foil plots: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani referred to Iran and Turkey as two major regional powers and noted that expanding bilateral ties is the only way to foil conspiracies.

Addressing his counterpart via videoconference in the Sixth Meeting of Supreme Council of Strategic Relations between Iran and Turkey on Tuesday, Rouhani said, “I am very pleased to have another opportunity with you and your colleagues to discuss expanding cooperation between the countries.”

Iran emphasizes lasting stability in Afghanistan

Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian emphasized the significance of lasting stability and peace in Afghanistan.

Heading a delegation, Taherian met and held talks with high-ranking Afghan officials such as President Ashraf Ghani and Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Hanif Atmar on Tuesday.

Iran building more advanced nuclear facilities in Natanz

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is constructing more advanced nuclear facilities within the Natanz Mountains.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the meeting of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament regarding the steps taken to reduce Iran's nuclear obligations in the Natanz and Fordow nuclear facilities.

Iran, Turkey agree on expansion of fight against terrorism

The Sixth Meeting of the High Level Cooperation Council (HLCC) between the Republic of Turkey and the Islamic Republic of Iran was held on 8th September 2020 via videoconference, under the co-chairs of H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Turkey and H.E. Dr. Hassan Rouhani, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the participation of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of both countries as coordinators and Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Minister of Treasury and Finance, Minister of Interior, Minister of health, ministry of Industry and Technology, Minister of Trade, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of the Republic of Turkey and their respective counterparts; Chief of the President Office, Minister of Oil, Minister of Interior, Minister of energy, Minister of Road and Urban Development, Minister of Health and Medical Education of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran, Turkey mull over ways of targeting $30bn trade

Head of Iranian President's Office for Communications said that the two countries of Iran and Turkey mulled over ways of targeting to reach $30 billion worth of bilateral trade.

On the sidelines of the meeting held between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tue. through video conference, the two countries explored avenues for reaching $30 billion bilateral trade.

Iran, Turkey to establish joint economic commission

Iranian President's Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi said that Iran and Turkey will set up a joint economic commission to develop trade relations.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the Sixth Meeting of Supreme Council of Strategic Relations between Iran and Turkey which was held via videoconference on Tuesday.

