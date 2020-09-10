  1. Politics
Sep 10, 2020, 4:00 PM

IRGC launches large-scale operation against terrorists on NW

TEHRAN, Sep. 10 (MNA) – The Ground Force of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) destroyed bases of counter-revolutionary terror groups during a series of large-scale multi-pronged military operations along the country’s northwestern borders.

The IRGC ground forces has carried out a series of large-scale multi-pronged military operations against positions of terror groups along the country’s northwestern borders in the past week.

They destroyed strongholds of counter-revolutionary terror groups during the security operations.

Drones, artillery fire and smart missiles were used in the operations, which killed and wounded a large number of key counter-revolutionary elements active in the area.

Huge amounts of weapons, ammunition and booby traps were seized from the terrorists in this regard.

It was one of the largest operations of its kind which were carried out under the supervision of Commander of IRGC Ground Force Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour.

According to the reports, huge losses were inflicted on the counter-revolutionary groups.

