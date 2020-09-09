Zarif reacts to Macron's remarks on freedom of expression

In a tweet on Wednesday, Zarif wrote, "Freedom of Expression? Or Institutionalized Hypocrisy? Instigate violence and hatred against 1.8 Billion Muslims by stereotypical defamation and desecration of their Holy Book and Prophet."

"Touch party line about events in recent history—repugnant as they are," he added. "Enough already."

French President Emmanuel Macron criticised on Friday what he called “Islamic separatism” in his country and those who seek French citizenship without accepting France’s “right to commit blasphemy.”

Macron defended satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, which published caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad.

The weekly republished the images this week as the trial began of 14 people over the attacks on Charlie Hebdo and on a kosher supermarket.

Speaking at a ceremony on Friday celebrating France’s democratic history and naturalizing new citizens, the French President said, “You don’t choose one part of France. You choose France... The Republic will never allow any separatist adventure.”

Freedom in France, Macron said, includes “the freedom to believe or not to believe. But this is inseparable from the freedom of expression up to the right to blasphemy.”

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei condemned the act of the French magazine Charlie Hebdo in republishing cartoons insulting the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

