  1. Politics
Sep 9, 2020, 2:41 PM

Zarif reacts to Macron's remarks on freedom of expression

Zarif reacts to Macron's remarks on freedom of expression

TEHRAN, Sep. 09 (MNA) – In reaction to the remarks of French President who called blasphemy a part of freedom of expression, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called these remarks disgusting.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Zarif wrote, "Freedom of Expression? Or Institutionalized Hypocrisy? Instigate violence and hatred against 1.8 Billion Muslims by stereotypical defamation and desecration of their Holy Book and Prophet."

"Touch party line about events in recent history—repugnant as they are," he added. "Enough already."

French President Emmanuel Macron criticised on Friday what he called “Islamic separatism” in his country and those who seek French citizenship without accepting France’s “right to commit blasphemy.”

Macron defended satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, which published caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad.

The weekly republished the images this week as the trial began of 14 people over the attacks on Charlie Hebdo and on a kosher supermarket.

Speaking at a ceremony on Friday celebrating France’s democratic history and naturalizing new citizens, the French President said, “You don’t choose one part of France. You choose France... The Republic will never allow any separatist adventure.”

Freedom in France, Macron said, includes “the freedom to believe or not to believe. But this is inseparable from the freedom of expression up to the right to blasphemy.”

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei condemned the act of the French magazine Charlie Hebdo in republishing cartoons insulting the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

ZZ/

News Code 163309

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News