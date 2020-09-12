White House knows nothing about humanity: Rouhani

“We requested a $5 billion loan from IMF and all members agreed but America does not allow the payment of this loan [which will be used] for providing medicine, vaccine, and health services [to Iranians]. They have distanced from humanity as far as this. The White House today knows nothing about humanity,” Rouhani said while speaking in a session of Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters on Saturday.

“Even more importantly, we have friend countries that have our money deposited in their banks and they do not unfreeze these assets and say that America is putting pressure and threatening them against the unfreezing,” he said, adding that these have succumbed to the US tyranny.

This item will be updated…

