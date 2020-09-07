Yemen hits Saudi airport in retaliatory drone attack

According to Al-Masirah TV, General Yahya Saree said late on Sunday that the Yemeni drones struck military positions and sensitive targets at Abha Airport in southern Saudi Arabia with high precision.

The attacks came in response to the Saudi-led coalition's increased airstrikes against the Yemeni nation and the continued siege on the country, the army spokesman said, Press TV.

Yemenis had launched a similar drone attack on the same airport last week; however, Riyadh claims the attack was intercepted.

Saudi Arabia waged the devastating military aggression against its southern neighbor in March 2015 in collaboration with a number of its allied states.

The purported aim was to return to power a Riyadh-backed former regime and defeat the popular Houthi Ansarullah movement that took control of state matters after the resignation of the then-president and his government.

The UN refers to the situation in Yemen as the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with more than half of hospitals and clinics destroyed or closed.

MR/PR