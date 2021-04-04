Removing Ansarullah from terrorism list US 'deceptive' game

The chairman of the Supreme Revolutionary Committee of Yemen, Mohammad Ali al-Houthi, strongly criticized the US policy towards the country.

Despite all US claims terrorism, aggression, and siege in Yemen continue, he said.

Although the Americans claim that he has removed Ansarullah from the list of terrorists, the siege of the Yemeni nation still standing, he noted.

The United States only claims that it seeks to resolve the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, he said, adding that however, Washington plays with words to deceive others.

The remarks came as the US Department of Treasury had previously claimed that the Ansarullah resistance movement had been removed from the list of terrorists to help resolve the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

